SoulCore classes are coming to Blessed Sacrament starting Saturday, Nov. 6, 3-4 p.m. SoulCare is a movement born from the desire to nourish the body and soul through prayer, core strengthening and functional exercises. Suggested donation is $20 per class. Bring a floor mat and light hand weights (optional). Register at joannabisceglio@gmail.com or 272-4497.
Youth group meets Sunday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville to make care packages for college students and visit St. Theresa’s Cemetery with Fr. Jon. Confirmation class meets at Blessed Sacrament Tuesday, Nov. 7, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
There will be an adult social and cocktail hour, Saturday, Nov. 13, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Town and Country. Join us for an evening of fun and help us raise money for the new air-conditioning and heating units. The 50/50 raffle winner will be drawn at this event, but the winner need not be present. Cash bar. RSVP to blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org.
“The Heart of Prayer: Our Living Relationship with God” annual Vermont Catholic women’s retreat takes place Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 to 2:15 p.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna, Shelburne. Deadline to register with $30 payment is Nov. 6. To register, contact Terri McCormack at tmccormack@vermontcatholic.org or 658-6110, ext. 1451.
The annual giving from the Stowe faith community to the Lamoille Food Share for Thanksgiving food baskets has begun and will continue until Nov. 14. Write your check to Lamoille Community Food Share earmarked for “share for Thanksgiving” or “turkey challenge,” PO Box 173, Morrisville VT 05661.
Bishop Marshall School is having a 5K Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov. 20. We are partnering with the Lamoille Community House this year and donating four Thanksgiving baskets. $35 registration fee. Race in-person from Bishop Marshall School, or trot on your own wherever you choose.
Register at bjams.org/bjamsturkeytrot.
The gospel reading is Mark 12:38-44.
— Lisa McCormack
