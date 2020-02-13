This weekend we celebrate the sixth Sunday in Ordinary time. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.; Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from Matthew 5:17-37 in which Jesus commands his followers to set higher standards for themselves regarding the Ten Commandments.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ But I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart. If your right eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and throw it away; it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body be thrown into hell.”
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in back of the church.
The church is also collecting items for the Lamoille Community House in Hyde Park, which provides overnight housing for the local homeless population. The shelter especially needs paper towels, dish soap and Clorox Wipes. Meals that can feed up to 15 people are also always appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the parish center, behind the church.
— Lisa McCormack