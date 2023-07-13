The second collection July 15 and 16 is property insurance.

Father Jon Schnobrich is taking on all challengers Sunday, July 16, at Stowe Country Club. The challenge is who will have the most fun playing golf. Tee-times are reserved from 1:30-2:10 p.m. To register, email Lynn Altadonna (alta@stoweaccess.com) with names and handicap info. Altadonna will assign players to a team, or you may register as a team. Play format is a four-player scramble, nine-holes. Skilled players and families are invited. Each player will be assigned tee markers appropriate to their skill level. Plan to stay after golf for an awards ceremony.

