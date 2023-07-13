The second collection July 15 and 16 is property insurance.
Father Jon Schnobrich is taking on all challengers Sunday, July 16, at Stowe Country Club. The challenge is who will have the most fun playing golf. Tee-times are reserved from 1:30-2:10 p.m. To register, email Lynn Altadonna (alta@stoweaccess.com) with names and handicap info. Altadonna will assign players to a team, or you may register as a team. Play format is a four-player scramble, nine-holes. Skilled players and families are invited. Each player will be assigned tee markers appropriate to their skill level. Plan to stay after golf for an awards ceremony.
The cost to play is $60 green fee and $20 cart fee to be paid at the pro shop that Sunday. Walking is allowed. Questions? Call Lynn at 802-585-0161 or Mary at 802-734-0661.
We need your help so become an angel for Totus Tuus. Totus Tuus is an amazing camp for kids, but we can’t pull it off without the community’s support. Please sign up to donate food items (also accepting Costco gift cards) at shorturl.cool/6c31e.
• Steubenville conference: Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23
• Totus Tuus: high school, July 23-27, 6-8:30 p.m., including dinner; elementary, July 24-28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Alive!: Wednesday, July 26, 6 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus
• Coffee Hour: Sunday, Aug. 13, after the 8 a.m. Mass
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
