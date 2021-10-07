Send any family photos for the new directory to blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org by Oct. 8. Please include names, address, phone numbers and emails for the directory. If you have skills in graphic design and are willing to donate your time and talent to help design the directory, reach out to the office at 802-253-7536 or the email above.
Daniel Markham, the author of the upcoming book, “52 Masses,” will visit Blessed Sacrament for the weekend Masses Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24. Daniel is profiling Blessed Sacrament’s fascinating history and its future as part of his trip that will take him to Mass in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, over the course of the year. He welcomes the opportunity to meet with interested parishioners, whether for him to learn more about our parish or to share his experiences and hopes for his book.
Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity is seeking fundraiser volunteers. They need 60 volunteers to help park cars and work the entry tent at the Stowe Fall Craft Fair Friday to Sunday, Oct. 8-10.
Contact Judy Bickford to sign up: bickford@vtlink.net, 802-888-6918.
Save the date: There will be a parish coffee hour Sunday, Oct. 11, after the 8:30 a.m. Mass. Our winter clothes drive will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7. There will be an adult social and cocktail hour, Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Town and Country. First communion will take place Sunday, May 1, at the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Masses, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 10:17-30.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.