Join in praying for the protection of all human life at our annual Diocesan Mass for Life, Saturday, Jan. 22, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Parish in Montpelier. There will be a Rosary for Life at 9 a.m. Immediately following Mass there will be a Rally for Life presented by Vermont Right to Life and a march to the Statehouse. Presentations on Proposal 5 follow with a catered luncheon at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. The cost is $20.
Family Faith Formation is excited to kick off the new season with a ski event. Meet Father Jon Schnobrich and Father Sahaya Paul on Spruce Peak at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Class meets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Youth group meets Sunday, Jan. 23, and Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
Confirmation classes will be held Sundays, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, from 4:40 to 6 p.m.
All are invited to attend Alive! Praise and Worship, Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
There will be a parish coffee hour Sunday, Feb. 13, after the 8 a.m. Mass.
The next Soul Core exercise classes take place Saturday, Jan. 22 and 29, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the parish hall. Freewill donation supports this program. Bring a floor mat, water, rosary and hand weights.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday, or by appointment.
The church is open daily for private prayer.
Bishop Coyne is asking that masks be worn at all Masses as an act of charity toward fellow parishioners.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schnobrich is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon.
— Lisa McCormack
