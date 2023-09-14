The second collection on Sept. 16-17 is fuel.
It’s time for Christmas choir. We need to know who will be singing with us for Christmas. Rehearsals will start in October. We will sing for either Midnight Mass or 10 a.m. Christmas morning, depending on members’ preferences. Email bscstowemusic@gmail.com if interested.
The Eileen George Prayer Group meets Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Pastor Lance Harlow of Most Holy Name of Jesus will continue the book study of Eileen Georges’ teaching, “Conversations in Heaven,” and prophetic messages at a time so needed.
Tickets now on sale for the 2nd Restoring Our Faith Summit in South Burlington. Speakers will discuss breakdown of the family, the critical role of faith and marriage, the importance of protecting children in a flourishing society and much more. Tickets available at bit.ly/3r85TSm.
Lamoille County Food Share has seen an increase in people asking for help. Donate to the basket in the back of the church. Please be mindful of the expiration dates as donating something that has expired helps no one.
• SoulCore: Fridays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 9:15 a.m.
• Religious education: Sundays, Sept. 17 and 24, 4-5:30 p.m.
• Vermont Christianity and the Arts Conference: Saturday, Sept. 23.
• Book study: Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-6:30 p.m.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
