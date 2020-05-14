Blessed Sacrament Church is now open daily for private devotion and personal prayer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While in the church, please maintain social distancing and all other COVID-19 protocols.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Mass celebrations have been temporarily suspended throughout Vermont. You can watch a live-stream TV Mass Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. at vermontcatholic.org/news/communication/tv-mass.
If you wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory during the church closure, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672. Also, to make a one-time donation or monthly offertory on E-Giving, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org to sign up or call the parish office. Messages are checked frequently. Visit the church’s website, bscvt.com, to donate through PayPal.
This month, Fr. Jon Schnobrich will use the church bulletin to teach the four Marian dogmas. A dogma in the Catholic Church is a truth revealed by God, which the magisterium of the Church has declared as binding, meaning that the faithful are obliged to accept as infallible. The four Marian dogmas are Mother of God, perpetual virginity, Immaculate Conception and assumption into heaven. The church bulletin can be found at bscvt.com/bulletins.
— Lisa McCormack