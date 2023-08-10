The second collection for Aug. 12-13 is property insurance.
Father Lance Harlow will be starting a book study on Eileen George’s most sought-after book on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m., in the Crosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville.
Monsignor Peter Routhier, rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, will lead a pilgrimage to France in April 2024. There are still spots available if you would like to join. More at unitours.com or email Susan Wing at susan@vermontcatholic.org.
A Feast of the Assumption celebration is Tuesday, Aug. 15, starting at 1 p.m. Join us for welcoming the new president, rosary, songs and reflections, Mass and potluck supper. For more info: ourladyofephesushouseofprayer.org or 802-896-6000
The Diocese of Burlington has two new seminarians: Charles Cacciatore and Samuel McCoy. Please pray for our new seminarians.
Vermont Christianity and Arts Conference is being held at Blessed Sacrament, Saturday, Sept. 24. Last year sold out, so sign up now. Registration at vermontchristianityarts.org.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Share can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
Other upcoming events include:
• Coffee Hour: Sunday, Aug. 13, after the 8 a.m. Mass.
• Assumption vigil Mass: Monday, Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
