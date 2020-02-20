This weekend we celebrate the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary time. Our pastor, Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from Mark 8:27-33 in which Jesus tells his disciples that he is destined to be rejected, to suffer and to ultimately be put to death and rise again.
And Jesus went on with his disciples, to the villages of Caesarea Philippi; and on the way he asked his disciples, “Who do men say that I am?” And they told him, “John the Baptist; and others say, Elijah; and others one of the prophets.”
And he asked them, “But who do you say that I am?” Peter answered him, “You are the Christ.” And he charged them to tell no one about him. And he began to teach them that the Son of man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders and the chief priests and the scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again.
And he said this plainly. And Peter took him and began to rebuke him. But turning and seeing his disciples, he rebuked Peter, and said, “Get behind me, Satan! For you are not on the side of God, but of men.”
See the schedule for the weekday masses in the Sunday bulletin, in the church narthex, or online at catholicchurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass. Reconciliation is held Saturday, 3:30-4 p.m., or by appointment.
The parish will have a pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the parish hall. All are welcome.
On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, there will be a special offering to support Vermont Catholic Charities. This agency provides financial and emotional support to individuals and families throughout Vermont through programs that include counseling, emergency aid, prison ministries and residential care homes.
— Lisa McCormack