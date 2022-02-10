Sunday, Feb. 13, is Souper Bowl Sunday. Bring cans of soup for the Lamoille Food Share and drop them into the basket in the back of the church, either before Mass or during the week.
The parish directory project has been delayed so there is still time to get photos and updated contact information to the parish. Send photos to blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or let Lynn and Mary Altadonna snap a quick photo after Mass.
Calling all soup chefs. We would like to hold simple meals of soup and bread before the Stations of the Cross, for the six Fridays during Lent, starting March 4. Email the church office if you can sign up for a week; we will need more than one volunteer each week. Soup donations dropped off at the parish hall in advance are also welcome.
There will be a parish coffee hour Sunday, Feb. 13, after the 8 a.m. Mass.
There will be an introductory Creighton Model of Fertility Care System session on Sunday, Feb. 20, noon, at the Blessed Sacrament parish hall and Feb. 27 at the Most Holy Name of Jesus parish hall. Each session will include a presentation, an anatomy and physiology review, and the science behind how the Creighton model works.
Confirmation classes will be held March 6, from 4:40 to 6 p.m.
SoulCore classes have resumed weekly, on Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at the parish hall. The workout is self-paced; you can join us to pray on a chair or modify the workout in any way to suit your comfort level. Freewill donation supports our offering this program. Bring a floor mat, water, rosary and hand weights.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Bishop Coyne is asking that masks be worn at all Masses as an act of charity toward fellow parishioners.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.