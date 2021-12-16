The 2021 Christmas and Holy Days Mass Schedule is as follows: Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, at midnight and 10 a.m; Holy Family, Sunday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.; Solemnity of Mary, Friday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.
The parish office will be closed Dec. 27-31. Adjusted Mass times for that week: Monday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 29, Adoration at 11 a.m. and Mass at noon; Thursday, Dec. 30, Adoration at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 31, Vigil of Solemnity of Mary, 4:30 p.m.
Join Vermont Catholic Charities in supporting the annual Advent appeal. The season of giving has no bounds for people in need. Whatever the season, it is a daily struggle for many Vermonters to maintain housing, stay warm or feed their families. With your help, we can make a difference in lives of those living on the edge. Whether your gift is $10, $100, $1000 or more, your gift will make a difference in the life of a needy family. To donate, mail a check to Vermont Catholic Charities, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington VT 05403 or give online at vermontcatholic.org/adventappeal.
The Eileen George Prayer Group meets 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Crosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
Join us for “Sing We Now Noel,” a celebration of Christmas and seasonal music, with Dr. Tortolano Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.
The parish is collecting items for the Lamoille Christmas Food Drive. There are lists of specific items requested on the table in the narthex. Take one with you and return items by Monday, Dec. 20.
The church is open daily for private prayer. With COVID-19 cases rising in our area, we thank you for being respectful of others at Mass.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Fr. Paul Schnobrich is available for confessions, blessing of an article or just a visit on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon.
— Lisa McCormack
