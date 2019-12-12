This weekend we celebrate the third Sunday of Advent. The Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
While the Advent season focuses on the birth of Jesus, the Gospel reading this week, Matthew 11:2-11, reminds of us the great miracles he would perform during his ministry.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholicchurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m. and midnight. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. The Solemnity of Mary will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.
— Lisa McCormack