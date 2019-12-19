This weekend we celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The Gospel reading on Sunday, Matthew 1:18-24, demonstrates how Jesus opened his heart to the Lord just as Mary had done at the Annunciation. Through their obedience and faith, the world would gain a savior and God would be with us in both flesh and spirit.
“Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child of the Holy Spirit; and her husband Joseph, being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame, resolved to divorce her quietly. But as he considered this, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit; she will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” All this took place to fulfil what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: “Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and his name shall be called Emmanuel” (which means God with us). When Joseph woke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him; he took his wife into his home.”
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m. and midnight. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. The Solemnity of Mary will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in back of the church.
