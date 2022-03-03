Help the Percys. Purchase a limited edition 8-oz bottle of pure Vermont maple syrup for $15 at the Body Lounge in the Red Barn Shops. The label features one of the lovely cows lost in the tragic fire at the Percy Farm. All proceeds from sales of the syrup will go directly to the Percy family to help them rebuild. A member of the Percy family is a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament.
During the month of March, grab a baby bootie from the back of the church to fill with your almsgiving change. All proceeds benefit the Vermont Right to Life educational fund.
Each Friday during Lent, starting March 4, we will hold a simple soup supper at parish hall followed by Stations of the Cross in the church. You’re also welcome to bring your own meal.
We’ll watch an episode of “The Chosen” each week while eating before heading over to pray the Stations. Meal and “The Chosen” starts at 5 p.m.; Stations at 6 p.m.
Confirmation classes will be held Sunday March 6, 13 and 20, from 4:40 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 6 is our next family formation activity. We will meet after the 10:30 a.m. Mass to enjoy Stations of the Cross, Reconciliation, pizza and a movie.
Save the date. The Blessed Sacrament St. Joseph’s Feast takes place Saturday, March 19 after the 4:30 p.m. Mass. The meal is potluck. Bring enough to share with six to eight people; your contribution should be table ready. Last names beginning with A-F, side or salad; G-S, main entrée; and T-Z, dessert.
Our Lady of the Angels in Randolph will host two upcoming Diocesan retreats, a men’s conference on March 19 and a women’s conference on April 2. For more information, or to register, email nhamilton@vermontcatholic.org.
— Lisa McCormack
