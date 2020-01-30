This weekend we celebrate the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from Luke 2:22-40. It recounts what happened when Mary and Joseph brought Jesus to Jerusalem to present Him to the Lord.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
A World Marriage Day anniversary mass to honor those celebrating a milestone anniversary will take place Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington. Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Christopher Coyne.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in back of the church.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, Blessed Sacrament will hold a “Souper Bowl” Sunday. Please drop off cans of soup in the basket in back of the church during the next few weeks. More families than ever are visiting the food shelf.
The church is collecting items for the Lamoille Community House in Hyde Park, which provides overnight housing for the local homeless population. The shelter especially needs paper towels, dish soap and Clorox wipes. Meals that can feed up to 15 people are also always appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the parish center, behind the church.
— Lisa McCormack