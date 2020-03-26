Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne has directed that all Catholic churches, chapels and shrines be closed during the coronavirus crises, effective Wednesday at 5 p.m. Catholics can still participate in devotions and worship remotely by tuning into daily 12:05 p.m. Mass (Monday through Friday) and Sundays at 10 a.m., live rosary at 11:15 a.m. and many other spiritual engagement activities. For the weekly schedule of activities, visit vermontcatholic.org/spiritualresources.

