The parish office is now open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elisabeth Ortiz has joined our office staff. She and Phyllis will be alternating days in the office. Also, Fr. Paul will be available in the office for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Did you sign up for family faith formation? It only takes a few minutes. Visit forms.gle/s8pW5bPpYTf2oB7L6 to register. Note that confirmation is for 6th and 7th grades this year.
In 2018, Bishop Coyne moved confirmation in Vermont from grade 10 to grade 6. This has been a gradual transition and we thank you for your support and prayers. We’ll kick off the year with a barbecue for the entire family at noon on Sunday, Sept. 12 and the first confirmation class will be Sunday, Sept. 19, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the parish hall.
The St. Nicholas Project is conducting its fall fundraiser, Shoes for St. Nicholas. They are inviting Catholics throughout the diocese to donate to the Kurn Hattin Homes for Children to help the staff purchase new shoes and winter boots for the boys and girls. Kurn Hattin is a non-profit residential care facility for boys and girls ages 5 to 15 located in Westminster. Fr. Lance Harlow founded the St. Nicholas Project as an association of Catholics who help support the children’s home with material and financial donations.
You can donate at thestnicholasproject.com or mailing a check directly to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, P.O. Box 127, Westminster VT 05158. If you have any questions, contact Fr. Harlow at lwharlow@sover.net.
If you know anyone who is homebound and would like to receive communion each week, contact Fr. Paul at 253-7536 or ssebastian@vermontcatholic.org.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 7: 31-37.
— Lisa McCormack
