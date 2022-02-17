Ash Wednesday is March 2. Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament; 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville; and 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s in Waterbury.
Get your photos and updated contact information to the parish for the parish directory. Send photos to blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or let Lynn and Mary Altadonna snap a quick photo after Mass.
We would like to hold simple meals of soup and bread before the Stations of the Cross, each Friday during Lent, starting March 4. Email the church office if you can sign up for a week — March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8. We will also accept soup donations dropped at the parish hall in advance.
There will be an introductory Creighton Model of Fertility Care System session on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 12 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament parish hall. Single women, married couples and teens age 16 and older are encouraged to attend.
The next Confirmation class will be held March 6, from 4:40 to 6 p.m.
SoulCore classes have resumed weekly, Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at the parish hall. The workout is self-paced; you can join us to pray on a chair or modify the workout in any way to suit your comfort level. Freewill donation supports our offering this program. Bring: a floor mat, water, rosary and hand weights.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer. Bishop Coyne is asking that masks be worn at all Masses as an act of charity toward fellow parishioners.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fr. Paul is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon.
— Lisa McCormack
