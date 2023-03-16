The March 18 and 19 second collection is for Catholic Relief Services.

Here is a special St. Patrick’s Day message from Bishop Christopher Coyne: “My dear family in Christ, the year the memorial of St. Patrick falls on Friday, March 17. It is well known that St. Patrick’s Day is a day of convivial celebration for many American Catholics. In addition, St. Patrick is the secondary patron of the Diocese of Burlington. I therefore decree that on Friday, March 17, all Catholics of the Diocese of Burlington, no matter where they may be, and all other Catholics present in the Diocese on that day, are, by my authority, dispensed from the obligation. For those who make use of this dispensation, I recommend embracing some additional penance or act of charity during this Lenten season.

