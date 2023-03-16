The March 18 and 19 second collection is for Catholic Relief Services.
Here is a special St. Patrick’s Day message from Bishop Christopher Coyne: “My dear family in Christ, the year the memorial of St. Patrick falls on Friday, March 17. It is well known that St. Patrick’s Day is a day of convivial celebration for many American Catholics. In addition, St. Patrick is the secondary patron of the Diocese of Burlington. I therefore decree that on Friday, March 17, all Catholics of the Diocese of Burlington, no matter where they may be, and all other Catholics present in the Diocese on that day, are, by my authority, dispensed from the obligation. For those who make use of this dispensation, I recommend embracing some additional penance or act of charity during this Lenten season.
Join us for the best summer camp of the year, Totus Tuus 2023: Jesus Saves July 23-27 (ninth through 12th graders, 6-8:30 p.m.), July 24-28 (first through eighth graders, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.). Register at bscvt.com/religious-education.
Would your ninth to twelfth grader like to be a Totus Tuus counselor? The camp and teachers would love help with the younger grades. This could fulfill community service hours or just look great on your college applications.
There will be a Totus Tuus T-shirt contest this year. The theme is “Jesus Saves” and will honor the sorrowful mysteries. You may enter as an individual or as a family. One submission per person. Submissions can be sent to totustuustshirt@vermontcatholic.org through April 15. Winners announced in May. The first-place winner will receive a $100 gift card and have their design featured on the Diocesan t-shirt. Second place will get a $50 gift card.
