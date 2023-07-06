If you love Christianity and appreciate the arts, you should sign up for the Vermont Christianity and the Arts Conference, being held at the church, Saturday, Sept. 24. The one in 2022 sold out, so sign up early. Find information at vermontchristianityarts.org.
Join us this Friday, July 7, 9:15 a.m. for the last SoulCore before summer. We’ll reconvene in September. SoulCore is an apostolate that intentionally engages the whole person in the sacred experience of the rosary with core strengthening and strengthening movements to nourish body and soul. Bring a mat, water, weights optional. Self-paced and open to everyone.
