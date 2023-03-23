• March 25-26 second collection: Easter flowers.
• Religious education fundraiser — March 29, 4-5 p.m. To help us fundraise for needed supplies and to reduce the cost of high schoolers attending the three-day national youth conference in Steubenville. Fr. Sayaha Paul is doing a new chicken dinner fundraiser — chicken wings. Dinner includes barbecued chicken wings, tomato rice, and dessert. $15 per person. Reservation deadline is Friday, March 24. Pickup available at Blessed Sacrament.
• Ukrainian egg decorating workshops by Sarah Horton: Saturday, March 25, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Round Hearth in Stowe and one Saturday, April 1, from 2 to 5 p.m., Butler’s Pantry, Fee: $50 donation to United Help Ukraine or St. Jude’s. Contact Sarah at shorton117@gmail.com for more information.
• SoulCore: Fridays at 9:15 a.m.
• Soup, stations and the chosen: Fridays, March 24 and 31, 5-6:30 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus
• Youth group: Sunday, March 26, 4:30 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus
• ALIVE!: Wednesday, March 29, 6 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus
• Mass and stations of the Cross: Friday, March 31, 5:30 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.