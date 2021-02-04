Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 50 percent capacity, so long as the 6-feet social distance can be maintained. Families from the same household do not need to keep social distance from one another. Wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
This Sunday, Feb. 7, is Souper Bowl Sunday. Drop off cans of soup for our food basket at the back of the church, either this week or during the next couple of weeks. More families and individuals are visiting the Lamoille County Food Share than ever. The food shelf appreciates the generous donations as well as the food that is delivered to them from our parish. Pet food is always appreciated as well.
There will be a confirmation retreat on Feb. 28 and March 14, from 1-4 p.m. Confirmation will take place Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington.
This Sunday we celebrate the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 1:29-39.
— Lisa McCormack
