This weekend we celebrate the third Sunday of Lent. Our pastor, Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Throughout the Lenten season, Stations of the Cross will be observed on Fridays at 4:30 p.m. Confessions will follow the Mass.
Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass. Reconciliation is held Saturday, 3:30-4 p.m., or by appointment.
Due to current health concerns, refrain from coming to Mass if you are sick to avoid infecting others. Note that it is not a sin to miss Mass due to illness. Also, the Sign of Peace will be exchanged through a smile and nod of the head rather than a handshake, and Communion from the chalice will not be distributed at this time.
The Gospel reading this Sunday from John 4: 5-42 is about the meeting between Jesus and the Samarian woman at the well. After asking her to draw some water, Jesus told the woman, “Everyone who drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst; the water that I shall give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”
This Lent, join author Matthew Kelly to discover simple ways to transform your life in 40 days. Pick up your free copy of his book, “Rediscovering the Saints,” in the narthex.
The 12th Feast of St. Joseph takes place Thursday, March 19 at the Parish Hall following the 4:30 p.m. Mass. It is an Italian potluck dinner. If your last name begins with A-F, bring a salad or appetizer; G-Q a main entrée; and R-Z bring dessert. Bring enough table-ready food to feed 6-8 people.
— Lisa McCormack