This weekend we celebrate the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from Matthew 3-13-17. It tells the story of Jesus’ baptism, at which time he was equipped for ministry by the Holy Spirit and proclaimed to be the Son of God.
Then Jesus came from Galilee to the Jordan to John, to be baptized by him. John would have prevented him, saying, “I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?” But Jesus answered him, “Let it be so now; for thus it is fitting for us to fulfill all righteousness.” Then he consented. And when Jesus was baptized, he went up immediately from the water, and behold, the heavens were opened and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and alighting on him; and lo, a voice from heaven, saying, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.”
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
A World Marriage Day anniversary mass to honor those celebrating a milestone anniversary will take place Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington. Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Christopher Coyne.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in the back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack