Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer. This week Wednesday Mass will be celebrated at Bishop Marshall School.
A funeral will be held for Karen Bishop Balog on June 12 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Karen died March 29, 2020, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. It’s finally safe to gather to celebrate her life.
Join us at the Parish Center Sunday, June 27, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass for a thank-you and farewell gathering for Father Joseph. It will be a potluck luncheon. If your last name begins with A-M bring a luncheon entrée, and if your last name begins with N-Z bring a salad, side or appetizer (desserts are already donated). There will be a basket for cards. If you would like to help organize, contact Phyllis at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org.
The Blessed Sacrament Parish Picnic will be held Sunday, July 11, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass and will be catered by Black Diamond BBQ.
Registration for TOTUS TUUS (Totally Yours), a summer catechetical youth program for grades 1 through 8, is open. It will be held in person, 7 to 9 p.m., June 27 to July 1 (high school) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28 to July 2 (grade school) at Blessed Sacrament.
The cost is $60 per student for grades 1 through 8 and $25 per family for grades 9 through 12, with a maximum cost of $150 per family. To register, visit vermontcatholic.org.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well.
This Sunday we celebrate the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. The gospel reading is Mark 14: 12-16, 22-26.
— Lisa McCormack
