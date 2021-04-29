Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Congratulations to Gillian, Sabrina, Lucas, Emma, Ruby, Archie, Ella, Ali, Mateo, Jasper, Emily and Olivia. They all received the sacrament of Confirmation on Thursday, April 15. Our gratitude to the confirmation teachers, Cathy Davis and Bill Keefe, for sharing their faith with our students and always bringing so much energy and joy to each class.
Registration for Totus tuus (totally yours), a summer catechetical youth program for grades 1 through 8, is open. It will be held in person, 7 to 9 p.m., June 27 to July 1 (high school) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28 to July 2 (grade school) at Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $60 per student for grades 1 through 8 and $25 per family for grades 9 through 12, with a maximum cost of $150 per family. For more information, or to register, visit vermontcatholic.org.
Save the date: First Communion will be Sunday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m. Also, that day will be an Emmaus hiking retreat at the Jay Peak Recreation area, from noon to 4 p.m. Bring lunch and water. All are welcome.
Help end hunger by supporting the Johnson Food Shelf and Lamoille Food Share Stuff a Truck event on Saturday, May 1. Drop off non-perishable foods from 9 a.m. to noon in front of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
This Sunday we celebrate the Most Holy Trinity. The gospel reading is Mathew 28:16-20: Now the 11 disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. And when they saw him they worshiped him; but some doubted. And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on Earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.”
— Lisa McCormack
