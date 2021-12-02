If you are interested in donating to the Toys for Tots, bring new toys to the Family Center in Morrisville, 480 Cady Falls Road in Morristown, or Once Upon a Time in Stowe on Mountain Road before Dec. 7. Do not leave your donations at the church or parish center.
Join Vermont Catholic Charities in supporting the annual Advent appeal. Whatever the season, it is a daily struggle for many Vermonters to maintain housing, stay warm or feed their families. With your help, we can make a difference in lives of those living on the edge.
To donate, mail a check to Vermont Catholic Charities, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington VT 05403, or give online at vermontcatholic.org/adventappeal.
Blessed Sacrament will celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception Wednesday, Dec. 8; Adoration at 7:30 a.m., Mass at 8:30 a.m.
“He Came Down from Heaven,” an Advent retreat by Rev. Timothy Danaher, will take place Saturday, Dec. 4. Join us after the 4:30 p.m. Mass for a potluck dinner and presentation. Danaher will help us prepare for Christmas by meditating on special passages of Scripture. You don’t want to miss this; it’s great for the whole family.
Danaher grew up in Steubenville, Ohio, where he attended Franciscan University, studying American literature and theology. He is a Dominican friar and was ordained in 2018 in Washington, D.C., after graduate studies and ministry focused on hospital and Hispanic settings. He served for three years at St. Patrick’s Church in Philadelphia, and now is chaplain at Aquinas House, the campus ministry for students at Dartmouth College.
SoulCore class takes place Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, from 3-4 p.m. SoulCare is a movement born from the desire to nourish the body and soul through prayer, core strengthening and functional exercises. Bring a floor mat and light hand weights. Suggested donation $10. Register: joannabisceglio@gmail.com; 802-272-4497.
Youth group meets Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. Family faith formation takes place Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Fr. Jon will present at the Damien & Marianne Catholic Conference’s next webinar Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. featuring Brother Joseph Dutton. This is part of their series, Evangelization through the Corporal Works of Mercy. Pre-register at dmcchawaii.org. Free.
There will be a parish coffee hour Sunday, Dec. 12 after the 8 a.m. Mass.
Join us for “Sing We Now Noel,” a Christmas Concert with Dr. Tortolano Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
— Lisa McCormack
