The sanctuary lamp burns this book study is being led by Fr. Jon Schnobrich and Fr. Sahaya Paul and is available at both parishes. Purchase the book at books.wordonfire.org/thisismybody. A limited number of books have been donated and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The dates are: Most Holy Name, Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 5:30 p.m.; Blessed Sacrament, Thursdays, Sept. 25, and Oct. 5 and 12, 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a snack to share.
Archbishop Christopher Coyne will celebrate his final Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. A public reception will follow from noon-3 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, South Burlington.
Help our neighbors affected by the flooding. For a limited time, all donations made to United Way’s Lamoille County flood relief fund will be matched $1 for $1 up to $25,000, courtesy of Union Bank.
Join us for Birthright brunch fundraiser, fellowship, speakers and updates on how Birthright is helping families in our community. Brunch will be served by Knights of Columbus Council #7525 at St. John Vianney Parish on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. To reserve your seat, contact Judith Kanya at 802-999-2439 or kanyaj@comcast.net.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Share can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
• Alive!: Wednesday, Aug. 30, Most Holy Name
• SoulCore: Fridays, Sept. 1 and 8, 9:15 a.m.
• Religious education kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 8, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.