The following events are on the church’s calendar:
• April 1 and 2, second collection: property insurance.
• Ukrainian egg decorating workshops by Sarah Horton: Saturday, March 25, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Round Hearth in Stowe, and Saturday, April 1, from 2-5 p.m. at Butler’s Pantry. Tickets are $50 to United Help Ukraine or St Jude’s. Contact Sarah at shorton117@gmail.com to sign up and get more information.
• 40 hours of Adoration at Most Holy Name of Jesus. Starts at 1 a.m. Monday, April 3, through 5 p.m. and Tuesday, April 4. Sign up for a time at 802-888-3318. Two adorers needed per slot.
Holy Week and Easter services:
• Tuesday, April 4: Chrism Mass, St. Joseph’s, 11 a.m.
• Wednesday, April 5: Tenebrae, Most Holy Name of Jesus, 7:30 p.m.
• Holy Thursday, April 6: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7:30 p.m.; Most Holy Name of Jesus, 7:30 p.m.; St. Andrews, 8 p.m.
• Good Friday, April 7: Blessed Sacrament, 3 p.m.; Most Holy Name of Jesus, 3 p.m.; St. Andrews, 5 p.m.
• Easter Vigil, April 8: Blessed Sacrament, 7:30 p.m.; Most Holy Name of Jesus, 7:30 p.m.; St. Andrews, 8 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 9: Blessed Sacrament, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Most Holy Name of Jesus, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; St. Andrews, 9 a.m.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Shelf can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
Upcoming events:
• SoulCore: Friday, March 31, 9:15 a.m.
• Soup, Stations, and the Chosen: Friday, March 31, 5-6:30 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus.
• Mass and Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 31, Blessed Sacrament, Mass at 5 p.m., stations at 5:30 p.m.
• Religious education class: Sunday, April 2, 4 p.m.
• Youth Group: Sunday, April 2, 4:30 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus.
— Elisabeth Ortiz
