Join us Sunday, June 19, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass for our annual parish picnic. Bring an entrée or dessert.
Totus Tuus Summer Camp will be held July 10-15 at Blessed Sacrament. Many volunteers are needed. Contact Christina DeRuzza at 802-253-1542 or cjpatoine@hotmail.com if you can help with any of the following:
• Host college missionaries.
• Volunteers to help with the 10 a.m. snack and 3 p.m. clean up.
• Daily lunch and/or dinner for the missionaries. They need something quick to eat to reenergize them as they prepare for each day.
• Snack coordinator.
• Donations for a dinner out at a local restaurant for the missionaries so they can go out to eat on Wednesday evening.
• Barbecue coordinator for Friday end-of-program celebration.
• High school volunteers. We need one or two volunteers to help in classrooms. Days and hours are flexible and could be used toward high school volunteer hours.
Totus Tuus is an energetic and fun Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and proclaiming the Catholic faith through evangelism, catechesis, Christian witness and eucharistic worship. Grades 1 through 8 meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be a session for high school students each evening. Register at bit.ly/3t4b7fU.
Would you like to walk where Jesus walked? Join Fr. Jon Schnobrich and Fr. Ben Holdren for a Holy Land Tour, Feb. 26 to March 8, 2023. For more information, visit bscvt.com.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Mass, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Fr. Paul Sahaya is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. through noon.
— Lisa McCormack
