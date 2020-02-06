This weekend we celebrate the fifth Sunday in Ordinary time. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from Matthew 5:13-16, in which Jesus encourages his followers to evangelize boldly and to live out the Beatitudes through their good works.
“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hid. Nor do men light a lamp and put it under a bushel, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in back of the church.
The church is also collecting items for Lamoille Community House in Hyde Park, which provides overnight housing for the local homeless population. The shelter especially needs paper towels, dish soap and Clorox Wipes. Meals that can feed up to 15 people are also always appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the parish center, behind the church.
— Lisa McCormack