This weekend we celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. The vigil Mass on Saturday is at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday Masses are at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, pointed to Mary’s willingness to follow God’s plan as an example we should all try to follow. Stay (open to the Lord); Wait (for His Word); Trust (in him). He challenged us to spend time in silence this Advent season so that we might be open to hearing what the Lord wants to tell us.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net.
On Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m., Blessed Sacrament will host “Sing We Now Noel, a Celebration of Christmas and Seasonal Carols,” led by Dr. William Tortolano, organist and music director. All are welcome to come sing or listen.
Blessed Sacrament is collecting toys for the Lamoille Family Center Holiday Project, which allows local economically disadvantaged parents to select new toys and stocking stuffers for their children. You can support the project by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the Parish Hall through Dec. 10.
Blessed Sacrament also holds an ongoing food collection for Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack