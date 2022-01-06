Join us Jan. 9 after 10:30 a.m. Mass for a parish coffee hour. Confirmation students will have class that day from 4:30-6 p.m. at parish hall.
For Family Faith Formation families, we are excited to kick off our ski event. We will meet Fr. Jon Schnobrich and Fr. Sahaya Paul at Spruce on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m.
Pick up a copy of our giveaway book this year, “Life is Messy.” This book will inspire and help share the candle of faith as we enter the new year.
A chicken curry for a cause takeout dinner will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 19 and 20, at Blessed Sacrament to raise money for the St. Louis Institute for the Deaf and Blind in India. Paul has a very close relationship with this institution, where he worked for six months before coming to the U.S. The cost is $15 per meal and the deadline to order is Jan. 9, no exceptions. Email or call the church office to place your order.
Everyone is welcome to attend the Alive! Praise and worship service Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. Mary Beerworth, executive director of Vermont Right to Life Committee, will speak at the Cosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. She will provide information on Proposition 5, a proposal to amend Vermont’s Constitution to enshrine full reproductive autonomy.
There will be a parish council meeting Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments are on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday and Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation is from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Masses, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer. With COVID-19 cases rising in our area, we thank you for being respectful of others at Mass.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fr. Paul is available for confessions, blessing of an article or just a visit on Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon.
— Lisa McCormack
