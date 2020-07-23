Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish would like to congratulate Con Bennett Eliason, Pfeiffer Blais, Owen Ruane, Mimi Bitter, Skyler McCormack, Antonio Mardach-Duclerc, Sebastian Bal, Grace Olsen, Joni Wright, Riley Thomlinson, and Sienna Semphrebon on receiving their First Holy Communion on Sunday, July 12.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 25 percent capacity, which is a cap of 65 people at one time. Wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
To maintain safe distancing, every other pew will be taped off. After Mass, all exits will be open and parishioners are encouraged to use them to maintain social distancing. There will be instructions given at Mass for the distribution of Holy Communion as well as markings on the floor to maintain 6 feet between parishioners. Bishop Coyne has lifted the obligation to attend Mass until a vaccine is available.
The Gospel reading is Matthew 13:44-52: “The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and covered up; then in his joy he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field. Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls, who, on finding one pearl of great value, went and sold all that he had and bought it…”
— Lisa McCormack
