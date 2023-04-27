The following events are coming at up the Blessed Sacrament Church:
• Second collection April 29-30: Catholic home missions.
The following events are coming at up the Blessed Sacrament Church:
• Second collection April 29-30: Catholic home missions.
• Italy pilgrimage is Nov. 13-22. Info and registration details available at bit.ly/444z8Eq.
• Bob Quinn’s funeral will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
• Upcoming religious education dates are first communion on Sunday, May 7, 10:30 a.m. Confirmation is on Tuesday, May 9, at St. Augustine Church, in Montpelier. A coffee hour will be held Sunday, May 14, after the 8 a.m. Mass.
• Youth Mass and closing celebration is Sunday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.
Join us for SoulCore, an apostolate that engages the whole person in the experience of the rosary with movements to nourish body and soul. Bring a mat and water. SoulCore is self-paced and can be modified for any ability. SoulCore dates are on Fridays at 9:15 a.m. from April 28-May 19.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Shelf may always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
— Elisabeth Ortiz
