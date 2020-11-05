The church is having a winter clothing and coat drive to help keep our neighbors warm this winter. Bring clean, new or like new winter clothing, footwear and coats in adult and children sizes to the Parish Hall, located behind the church, by Nov. 13. Put your donation in a black plastic bag and place it in the collection box. If you have any questions, contact Helen at 802-730-7778.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
The annual giving from the Stowe Faith Communities to the Lamoille Community Food Share for Thanksgiving food baskets has begun and will continue for the next two weeks. Some of you may know this giving tradition as the Turkey Challenge, which has occurred over the past 30 years.
The name change to Share for Thanksgiving is in consideration of people who will receive vegetarian and vegan baskets of food. Individual and family food insecurity has increased significantly during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Be as generous as possible. Write your check out to Lamoille Community Food Share earmarked: Share for Thanksgiving and mail it to: Lamoille Community Food Share, PO Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661.
This Sunday we celebrate the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Matthew 25:1-13.
— Lisa McCormack
