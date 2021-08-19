Those who have been praying through the 33-day preparation of St. Louis de Montfort to be consecrated to Jesus through Mary are invited to join us on Thursday, Aug. 22, the feast of the Coronation of Mary, at 3 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. There will be a potluck dinner in the Crosby Center after the consecration. RSVP by email: mhnj@vermontcatholic.org.
There will be a mandatory meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. for those parish families who are registered at Blessed Sacrament and who are seeking tuition assistance this year for their child(ren) at Bishop Marshall or Rice Memorial. RSVP to the parish office.
Registration is open for fall religious education classes. Reach out to our director of religious education, Christina DeRuzza at 253-1542 or cjpatoine@hotmail.com if you have any questions or would like to volunteer. For information about Family Faith Formation, visit bscvt.com.
If you know if anyone homebound that would like to receive communion each week, contact Fr. Paul at 253-7536 or ssebastian@vermontcatholic.org.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Please bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is John 6: 60-69.
— Lisa McCormack
