The church is building a new parish directory which will be available in November. We are self-publishing and will be available to take photos of our members at the church before and after each Mass for the next three weekends. We also welcome families to send their own photos directly to the parish at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org. Include names, address, phone number(s), and email(s) for the directory.
Volunteers are needed to take photos with quality cell phones or cameras and record the pertinent data for each family. Contact Mary Altadonna to volunteer at mary.skelton@gmail.com. Those who have not registered with the parish should do so by the end of September to be included.
Join us for the Eileen George’s prayer group every third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Crosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. This month’s teaching is on wisdom.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Fr. Paul Schnobritch is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Mondays, from 10 a.m. through 12 noon.
This Sunday we celebrate the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 9: 30-37.
— Lisa McCormack
