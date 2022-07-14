Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation is from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Mass, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer. The church is now accepting donations through its VENMO account at @blessed-sacrament-vt.
During the week of July 11 through 15, weekday Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with the Totus Tuus summer camp participants. Join us to see what God is doing through our youth.
Lillian Coppola’s funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. There will be a reception following at the Green Mountain Inn.
The Lamoille County Food Share needs items. Please see the wish list below. Items can be dropped in the basket in the back of the church. Requested items include canned fruit, peanut butter, cereal, coffee, soup, canned vegetables, tuna, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce, canned meats, canned beans, pet food, toiletries, menstrual care products and household cleaners.
The Diocese of Burlington has two new seminarians: David Hojnowski and Anthony Maurice.
The Bishop’s annual appeal supports vocations to ensure we have enough priests and deacons to support our parishioners. In May, Deacon Gregory Caldwell and Deacon Brandon Schneider were ordained to the priesthood. In addition, seven deacons celebrated the Rite of Acolyte in February. To learn more or make a gift online visit bishopsappealvt.org
Would you like to walk where Jesus walked? Join Fr. Jon Schnobrich and Fr. Ben Holdren for a Holy Land Tour, Feb. 26 to March 8. Tekton Ministries has been leading Catholic pilgrimages to the Holy Land for more than 20 years. Participants will visit more than 50 sites and daily Mass and time for reflection are an important part of each day’s experience.
Register at tektonministries.org/tekton-registration-form.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon.
— Lisa McCormack
