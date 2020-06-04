This weekend Blessed Sacrament will resume celebrating Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 25 percent capacity, which is a cap of 65 people at one time. Please wear a mask and enter the church only at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Please use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew. To maintain safe distancing, every other pew will be taped off. After Mass, all exits will be open and parishioners are encouraged to use them to maintain social distancing. There will be instructions given at Mass for the distribution of Holy Communion, as well as markings on the floor to maintain 6 feet between parishioners.
Bishop Coyne has lifted the restriction to attend Mass until a vaccine is available. Please check the church’s Facebook page for live streaming Masses from Most Holy Name of Jesus at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, will be our celebrant.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672. Also, to make a one-time donation or monthly offertory on E-Giving, email Phyllis at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org to sign up or call the parish office. Messages are checked frequently. Visit the church’s website, bscvt.com, to donate through Paypal.
— Lisa McCormack