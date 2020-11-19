Blessed Sacrament Church is teaming with up with the Stowe Community Church and the Stowe schools to provide families in need with Thanksgiving dinners.
See our turkey feathers in the church or at our neighboring schools. Pull the food feathers to help donate. Food donations need to be brought back to church by Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. If you’re providing a turkey or refrigerated item place it in the parish hall kitchen refrigerator. If you would prefer to make a cash donation to offset the basket cost, or if you know of a family in need, contact Chris DeRienzo at chrisd437@gmail.com.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m., and the church is open daily for private prayer.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
This Sunday we celebrate the Solemnity of our Lord Jesus Christ King of the Universe. The gospel reading is Matthew 25:31-46: “When the Son of man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, then he will sit on his glorious throne. Before him will be gathered all the nations, and he will separate them one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats, and he will place the sheep at his right hand, but the goats at the left. Then, the king will say to those on his right hand, ‘Come O blessed of my father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’”
— Lisa McCormack
