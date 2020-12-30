Blessed Sacrament will celebrate New Year’s Eve Mass Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. The Solemnity of Mary, a holy day of obligation, will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 50 percent capacity. If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to the church.
This Sunday we celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord. The gospel reading is Mathew 21:1-12: “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the East came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the East and have come to worship him. … Then Herod summoned the wise men secretly and ascertained from them what time the star appeared; and he sent them to Bethlehem, saying, ‘Go and search diligently for the child, and when you have found him bring me word, that I too may come and worship him.’ …
“When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy; and going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh.”
— Lisa McCormack
