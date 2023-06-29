Second collection July 2 and 3 is fuel.
Our parish picnic is Sunday, July 9, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. The picnic is a potluck, so bring a dish to share for everyone, and bring your own beverages and chairs for outside if you wish.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Second collection July 2 and 3 is fuel.
Our parish picnic is Sunday, July 9, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. The picnic is a potluck, so bring a dish to share for everyone, and bring your own beverages and chairs for outside if you wish.
Become an angel for Totus Tuus. Totus Tuus is an amazing camp for kids, but we can’t pull it off without our community’s support. Contact Michelle Tomlinson with any questions at michelle.hines3@gmail.com.
There is still time to register for Totus Tuus: Sunday, July 23-27 for ninth to 12th grade, 6-8:30 p.m.); and July 24- 28 for first to eighth grade, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The high school program includes dinner.
Registration forms are available at rb.gy/b1xm4.
The snack and dinner signup sheet is available at shorturl.cool/6c31e. They are accepting Costco gift cards in lieu of donations as well.
Note the office will be closed Wednesday, June 18, and Friday, June 30. During July and August, the office will be closing on Fridays at noon.
Non-perishable food donations for the food share can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
Other upcoming events include:
• SoulCore: Fridays, June 30 and July 7, 9:15 a.m.
• Steubenville High School conference: Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.