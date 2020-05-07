Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Mass celebrations have been temporarily suspended throughout Vermont. You can watch a livestream Mass, Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. at vermontcatholic.org/news/communication/tv-mass.
Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, and our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will post video messages for the parish each Sunday on the Blessed Sacrament Facebook page.
If you wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory during the church closure, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672. Also, to make a one-time donation or monthly offertory on E-Giving, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org to sign up or call the parish office. Messages are checked frequently. Visit the church’s website, bscvt.com, to donate through PayPal.
This Sunday is the fifth Sunday of Easter. The Gospel reading is from John 14: 1-12. In this passage, Jesus encourages his disciples, saying, “Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me.”
Over the next four weeks, Fr. Jon will use the church bulletin to teach the four Marian dogmas. A dogma in the Catholic Church is a truth revealed by God, and which the faithful are obliged to accept as infallible. The four Marian dogmas are: Mother of God, perpetual virginity, Immaculate Conception, and assumption into heaven. The church bulletin can be found at bscvt.com/bulletins.
— Lisa McCormack