Religious education families are off until March 12, when we invite families to join Fr. Sahaya Paul and Fr. Jon Schnobrich on the mountain for Skiing with the Priests. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Forerunner Quad.

There will be no soup and stations event this year at Blessed Sacrament. Stations of the Cross will be offered the week before Holy Week begins. Most Holy Name of Jesus will be offering Soup, Stations and the Chosen every Lenten Friday from 5-6:30 p.m.

