Religious education families are off until March 12, when we invite families to join Fr. Sahaya Paul and Fr. Jon Schnobrich on the mountain for Skiing with the Priests. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Forerunner Quad.
There will be no soup and stations event this year at Blessed Sacrament. Stations of the Cross will be offered the week before Holy Week begins. Most Holy Name of Jesus will be offering Soup, Stations and the Chosen every Lenten Friday from 5-6:30 p.m.
The annual St. Joseph’s Feast is March 18. Join us after the 4:30 p.m. Mass. The meal is potluck and BYOB. Bring enough to share with six to eight people. Items should be table ready. All are welcome. Last names beginning with A-F, bring side or salad; G-S, main entrée; and T-Z, dessert.
The office is closed Friday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 8. Join us March 12 after the 8 a.m. Mass for coffee and fellowship in the hall.
• SoulCore: Friday, March 3 and 10, 9:15 a.m.
• Soup, Stations and the Chosen: Fridays, March 3 and 10, 5-6:30 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus.
• Coffee hour: Sunday, March 12, after the 8 a.m. Mass.
