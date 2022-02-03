The parish directory project has been delayed so there is still time to get photos and updated contact information to the parish. Send photos to blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or let Lynn and Mary Altadonna snap a quick photo after Mass.
Calling all soup chefs. We would like to hold simple meals of soup and bread before the Stations of the Cross, each Friday during Lent, starting March 4. Email the church office if you can sign up for a week; we will need more than one volunteer each week. There are six Fridays (March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8). Soup donations dropped off at the parish hall in advance will be accepted.
The chicken curry takeout raised $5,375 for the St. Louis Institute for the Blind; $3,065 was raised from Blessed Sacrament and $2,310 from Most Holy Name of Jesus.
Confirmation classes will be held, Sunday, Feb. 6, and March 6, from 4:40-6 p.m.
All are invited to attend Alive! Praise and Worship, Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
There will be a parish coffee hour Sunday, Feb. 13, after Mass.
There will be an introductory Creighton Model of Fertility Care System session Sunday, Feb. 20, at noon at the Blessed Sacrament parish hall and another at Most Holy Name of Jesus. Each session includes a one-hour presentation, an anatomy and physiology review, and the science behind how the Creighton model works. Single women, married couples and teens 16 and older can attend.
Pick up a copy, or as many as you would like to share, of our giveaway book this year — “Life is Messy.” This book will inspire you and help you share the candle of faith as we enter the new year.
SoulCore classes have resumed weekly, on Saturdays from 3-4p.m. at the parish hall. The workout is self-paced; you can join us to pray on a chair or modify the workout in any way to suit your comfort level. Freewill donation supports the program. Bring a floor mat, water, rosary and hand weights.
— Lisa McCormack
