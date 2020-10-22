This Sunday we celebrate the Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Matthew 22:34-40: “But when the Pharisees heard that he had silenced the Sadducees, they came together. And one of them, a lawyer, asked him a question, to test him. ‘Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?’ And he said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. … You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
The church dedicates the month of October in honor of St. Joseph, and the four mysteries of joy, luminous, suffering and glorious.
We have been meditating on each of these mysteries to remind us what we already know about the rosary and the mysteries. Everyone is invited to join in saying the rosary and confessions on Mondays, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament, and Tuesdays, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. For more information about praying the rosary, visit rosarycenter.org.
The church is currently planning its CCD program for 2020-2021. More information will be available shortly. If you would like to help, contact Christina DeRuzza at 253-1542.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. We are collecting non-perishable items for the Lamoille Food Share. Bring a food donation to Mass or any time during the week. The collection box is in the back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack
