Blessed Sacrament will host a free spring choral concert by the French chorale Les Chanteurs de Lorraines on Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. A freewill donation will be taken to benefit the parish heating and cooling project. We will host a reception following the concert. Volunteers are needed to make the following items in trays of 40-50, if possible: chicken wings, sliders, mini quiches, pigs in a blanket, meatballs, cheese platter, veggie tray, brownies, and cookies. Contact the church office at 253-7536 to sign up.
Ascension Masses will take place Thursday, May 26, at noon at Blessed Sacrament, and at noon and 5 p.m. with Adoration at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus.
Join us for an Eileen George teaching at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at the Crosby Center at the Most Holy Name of Jesus. There will be a video teaching and refreshments.
Pews from St. John Church and St. Gabriel Church are available at Most Holy Name of Jesus by donation. Call the office at 888-3318 if interested in picking one or more up. They should be available by the end of this week. Delivery is not available.
Totus Tuus Summer Camp will be held July 10-15 at Blessed Sacrament. Register at bit.ly/3yGOCRM.
The Steubenville Conference this year is entitled “Fearless” and will take place July 29-31 in Springfield, Mass. It is open to all students entering grade 9 through graduating seniors. The $300 cost covers transportation, hotel, meals and a T-shirt. Contact Sabrina Rossi or Christina DeRuzza if you have any questions.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Mass, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
— Lisa McCormack
