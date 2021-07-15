We will have our second Sunday coffee hour July 18 after the 10:30 Mass. This month will be hosted by the Altadonnas. We need more hosts. Are you willing to host a coffee hour at the parish hall just once or twice a year? You can choose to host after the 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Mass. It’s simple and you can be reimbursed for expenses. To volunteer, text 802-272-4497 or email joanna.bisceglio@gmail.com.
Join us at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church on Sunday, July 18, at 1 p.m. for Eileen George’s teaching on “Discovering the Father and Prince of Peace.”
Pick up the July/August “Word Among Us” booklet. Booklets are available outside the parish center in the mailbox and have wonderful meditations.
Most Holy Name is having a bus trip to the Divine Mercy Shrine in Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday, Aug. 7. The cost is $40 for the bus; lunch and dinner are on your own. The bus will leave Blessed Sacrament at 6:30 a.m. and return at 8:15 p.m. Call 888-3318 to reserve a seat.
Join us at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church in Morrisville on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6-7 p.m. for adoration of the blessed sacrament, praise and worship, reflection and confession, followed by fellowship.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Please bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 6:30-34.
— Lisa McCormack
