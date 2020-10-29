The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited us to pray a novena for the election. Through Tuesday, Nov. 3, we are encouraged to pray one Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be for the day’s intention. A closing prayer for elected leaders will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 4. For additional information, visit usccb.org.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Mass intentions are available throughout 2020. If you would like a Mass intention for a deceased or living loved one, anniversary or someone who is ill, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or contact the office at 253-7536.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
The annual giving from the Stowe Faith Communities to the Lamoille Community Food Share for Thanksgiving food baskets has begun and will continue for the next three weeks. Some of you may know this giving tradition as the Turkey Challenge, which has occurred over the past 30 years.
The name change to Share for Thanksgiving is in consideration of people who will receive vegetarian and vegan baskets of food. Individual and family food insecurity has increased significantly during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Be as generous as possible. Write your check out to Lamoille Community Food Share earmarked, Share for Thanksgiving, and mail it to Lamoille Community Food Share, PO Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661.
This Sunday we celebrate All Saints Day. The gospel reading is Matthew 5:1-12.
— Lisa McCormack
